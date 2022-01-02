You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prince William, No.Va. could see 3-5 inches of snow starting late tonight, weather service says

  • Updated
  • 0
National Weather Service snow forecasts

The National Weather Service in Sterling released this snow forecast map at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

 National Weather Service

Ready for some snow? The National Weather Service says as much as 3 to 5 inches could be coming our way starting tonight.

Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and other parts of Northern Virginia, are under a winter storm watch as of 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 through Monday afternoon. A total of 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible and wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow is forecast to begin falling Sunday night and continue through Monday morning.

“Travel could be be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” the weather service says.

The forecast for Monday changed significantly in the last 24 hours. A low-pressure system trended north and west, 'which will now bring the potential for heavy snowfall into portions of our area," the weather service says.

The storm is forecast on the first day tens of thousands of students are scheduled to return to schools after a two-week winter break. Parents and teachers are already expressing concerns about returning to the classroom amid a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

The Prince William Health District reported a record number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day on Friday, Dec. 31, with 1,567 cases. The percent-positivity rate was 27.5%.

Still, Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced in a letter sent late Thursday, Dec. 30, that students and teachers would return to schools as planned without any initial requirement for COVID-19 tests.

There’s been no word yet on whether schools will change those plans because of the winter storm. 

Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters