Most of Northern and Central Virginia – including Prince William and Fauquier counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park – are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Monday night, and authorities are warning residents to prepare for severe weather now.
Severe weather moving through the area this afternoon could include strong winds as well as possibly a tornado, according to the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office.
As of 3 p.m., Prince William County schools canceled all school activities and activities on school grounds after 3:30 p.m. due to the possible severe weather.
School-age childcare and camps will remain open, however, but parents are encouraged to pick up students as soon as possible, according to a school division tweet.
Prince William County facilities are open but employees can opt for unscheduled leave or telework, according to a notice issued by Prince William County officials at 3:06 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Residents are urged to bring in or secure any lawn furniture or other items that may fly away and to charge their mobile devices and other needed electronics in case of power outages.
Also, Prince William County is urging residents to sign up for weather alerts at pwcva.gov/alerts.
The county’s emergency alert notification system allows residents to sign up to receive notifications via phone calls, text messaging and email.
PWC Alerts can only send alerts for events that occur within Prince William County. Those who live or work outside the county can sign up for regional alerts at http://www.capitalert.gov/ .
The volatile weather is the result of a “fairly strong storm system” that is tracking eastward from the lower Great Lakes and Midwest today with an associated cold front reaching the Mid-Atlantic coast by late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
“Numerous thunderstorms are expected ahead of the cold front today, some of which are expected to be severe, containing the potential for tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, large hail and flash flooding,” the weather service forecast says.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the early afternoon and increase in coverage at they move to the lee of the Appalachians later this afternoon and evening.
In the event of severe weather, Prince William County officials urge residents to:
- Take shelter indoors and wait 30 minutes for the storm to pass before going outside.
- If you hear thunder, go inside.
- Stay away from downed power lines and contact your power company to report any power outages or downed power lines.
- Dominion Energy - https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency
- NOVEC - https://www.novec.com/Contact_Us/
- Intersections with dark traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop.
- If your power is out for an extended time, review the important food safety information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/food-safety-during-a-power-outage.html. Remember: When in doubt, throw it out.
- If there is debris on your property as a result of the storm, please visit www.pwcva.gov/news/storm-debris-notice. Property owners are responsible to remove the debris from their property, either themselves or through a contractor, and property damage should be reported to your insurance company.
- Do not attempt to drive or walk through flooded areas. As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Turn around, don’t drown!
Visit pwcva.gov/ready for more preparedness tips and information.
