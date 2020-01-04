Prince William County welcomed its second New Year’s baby with the arrival of Jariel Castellon, who was born Thursday at the Prince William Medical Center in Manassas.
Baby Jariel is the first child born to mom Merari Aparicio and dad Ariel Castellon. He was born at 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, weighed 8 pounds, 1.4 ounces, and was 19.7 inches long.
The family resides in Manassas, according to a hospital news release.
Baby Jariel was born in the recently renovated Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center at Novant Health UVA Health System’s Prince William Medical Center at 8700 Sudley Drive, according to a press release.
Dr. Carolyn J. Foley, OB, was the delivering physician. The family was given a gift basket courtesy of Novant Health Auxiliary, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.