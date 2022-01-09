Prince William, Manassas now included in forecast for light, freezing rain

Prince William County and Manassas are now under a weather advisory in effect until 11 a.m. forecasting light, freezing rain with a light glaze possible on area roadways, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is in effect for southern Fauquier, Fairfax and Prince William counties as well as Manassas and Manassas Park.
Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible, the National Weather Service says.
"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the advisory says. "When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury."
