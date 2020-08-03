Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.