Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are likely in for some rain starting tonight as well as the possibility of winds exceeding 39 miles per hour as Tropical Storm Isaias moves up the East Coast.
As of Monday morning, the storm was still churning well off the coast of northern Florida. The storm will make its closest approach to the region on Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.
Tropical Storm Isaias has already prompted storm warnings for portions of southern Maryland, while tropical storm watches remain in effect for parts of Northern Virginia, including Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Rain is expected to begin falling locally on Monday night and will continue until Tuesday night. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected, as well as “significant flash flooding” of small streams and creeks, according to a watch notice posted at 5 a.m. Monday.
The highest amounts of rain are expected east of the Blue Ridge Mountains particularly over the I-95 corridor. Moderate coastal flooding is also possible at times of high tide Tuesday as Isaias makes its closest approach to the area, the weather service says.
Northern Virginia has about a 40% chance of winds higher than 39 miles per hour. There could be some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports and sheds, the weather service says.
Mobile homes could be damaged, especially if unanchored. Trees may snap or be uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow-rooted.
Scattered power outages are also possible, especially across southern Maryland, the weather service says.
“Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan,” the weather service advises. “Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.”
The National Weather Service will update its storm warnings and watches at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
