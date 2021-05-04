Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park under severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

Southeastern Prince William and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
At 4:26 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chantilly, near Bull Run, to 10 miles west of Montclair, moving east at 35 miles per hour.
Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible. Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall and could injure those outdoors as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees, and localized power outages are possible.
“Unsecured light objects may become projectiles,” the warning said.
Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Centreville, Dale City, Annandale, Springfield, South Riding, Fort Washington, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Falls Church, Huntington, Mantua, Fort Belvoir, Pimmit Hills, Woodbridge, National Harbor and Reagan National
Airport.
The weather services advises moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
