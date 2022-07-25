Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, northeastern Stafford County and east central Fauquier County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail is expected as the storms roll through the area.
At 3:50 p.m. eastern time, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bull Run to nine miles east of Bealeton, moving southeast at 25 miles per hour, the weather service warning said.
Impacts could include damaging winds that will cause some trees and large branches to fall, which could cause injuries and block roadways.
Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles and should be secured if possible.
Areas impacted include Dale City, Woodbridge, Quantico, Lake Ridge, the Linton Hall corridor, Montclair, Lorton, Bull Run, Triangle, Dumfries, Manassas, Sudley, Cherry Hill, Manassas Park, Independent Hill, Mason Neck, Nokesville, Occoquan, Catlett and Widewater.
Residents in those areas should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, the warning said.
