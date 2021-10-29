Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park under flood warning, areal flood warning until 6:30 p.m.

Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among the areas in the region that are now under a flood warning as well as an “areal flood warning” until 6:30 p.m. tonight as heavy rain is expected to continue through the afternoon and early evening.
An areal flood warning is issued for flooding that develops more gradually, usually from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service says.
Areal flooding results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.
As of 12:34 p.m. Friday, between .5 inch and 1.5 inches of rain had already fallen across the region since last night. A period of heavy rain is expected this afternoon through 3 p.m. Rain is expected to fall at rate of about 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service warning.
“Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area,” the NWS warning said. “The rain will cause creeks and streams to rise through late this afternoon.”
Some locations that will experience flooding include Annandale, Arlington, Alexandria, Bethesda, Centreville, Clinton, College Park, Dale City, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Reston, Rockville, South Riding, Springfield and Vienna, the weather service warning says.
The warning area includes parts of Northern Virginia, including Fairfax, Loudoun, Alexandria, and Falls Church, as well as areas in southern Maryland.
