You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park under flood warning, areal flood warning until 6:30 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
Flood warning

Flood warnings are in effect across the area. 

 National Weather Service

Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among the areas in the region that are now under a flood warning as well as an “areal flood warning” until 6:30 p.m. tonight as heavy rain is expected to continue through the afternoon and early evening.

An areal flood warning is issued for flooding that develops more gradually, usually from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service says.

Areal flooding results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.

As of 12:34 p.m. Friday, between .5 inch and 1.5 inches of rain had already fallen across the region since last night. A period of heavy rain is expected this afternoon through 3 p.m. Rain is expected to fall at rate of about 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service warning.

“Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area,” the NWS warning said. “The rain will cause creeks and streams to rise through late this afternoon.”

Some locations that will experience flooding include Annandale, Arlington, Alexandria, Bethesda, Centreville, Clinton, College Park, Dale City, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Reston, Rockville, South Riding, Springfield and Vienna, the weather service warning says.

The warning area includes parts of Northern Virginia, including Fairfax, Loudoun, Alexandria, and Falls Church, as well as areas in southern Maryland. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters