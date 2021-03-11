You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park under a ‘red flag warning’ for critical fire conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
area under red flag warning March 11, 2021

An area from north of Baltimore to Central Virginia is under a "red flag warning" today, March 11, for "critical fire weather conditions," according to the National Weather Service.

 screenshot

Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park – as well as a large swath of Northern and Central Virginia -- are under a “red flag warning” today due to “critical fire weather conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.

A combination of warm temperatures, low humidity between 20% to 30% and gusty winds, predicted between 15 and 30 miles per hour, will combine to create conditions in which fire could spread rapidly, according to the weather service.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., today, Thursday, March 11.

All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable.

Residents should be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment. Smoking should be avoided in any wildland areas. 

Also, residents are reminded that open-air burning is prohibited before 4 p.m. in Maryland and Virginia, the warning said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters