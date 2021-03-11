Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park under a ‘red flag warning’ for critical fire conditions

Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park – as well as a large swath of Northern and Central Virginia -- are under a “red flag warning” today due to “critical fire weather conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.
A combination of warm temperatures, low humidity between 20% to 30% and gusty winds, predicted between 15 and 30 miles per hour, will combine to create conditions in which fire could spread rapidly, according to the weather service.
The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., today, Thursday, March 11.
All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable.
Residents should be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment. Smoking should be avoided in any wildland areas.
Also, residents are reminded that open-air burning is prohibited before 4 p.m. in Maryland and Virginia, the warning said.
