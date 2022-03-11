Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park could see between 2 and 4 inches of snow Saturday morning as well as high winds with gusts up to 55 miles per hour, according to a winter weather advisory the National Weather Service issued Friday afternoon.
The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Rain will change to snow between 7 and 9 a.m. early Saturday. The steadiest snow will occur through Saturday morning, the weather service says.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Visibility may be reduced to below one quarter of a mile at times and “blizzard conditions are possible between 8 and 11 a.m.,” the advisory says.
