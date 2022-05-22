Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park as well as parts of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:04 p.m.
Winds as high as 60 miles per hour are possible as the storm rolls through the area, according to the National Weather Service.
At 7:03 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Damascus, Maryland, to 13 miles north of Mineral, Virginia, moving east at 30 miles per hour, the warning said.
“Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles,” the warning says. “Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.”
Residents are urged to take cover indoors until the storm passes.
Already, nearly 9,000 Prince William County residents have lost power as a result of the storms. Most of the outages are currently centered around Haymarket and Gainesville, including in Dominion Valley, where more than 1,000 residents are without power, according to NOVEC's outage map.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
