Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park as well as parts of Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. Winds as high as 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail are possible as the storm rolls through the area, according to the National Weather Service.
At 3:49 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Warrenton, moving east at 35 miles per hour, the warning said.
“Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles,” the warning says. “Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.”
Areas impacted include Centreville, Dale City, Fairfax, Warrenton, Lake Ridge, Linton Hall, Oakton, Chantilly, Montclair, Bull Run, Haymarket, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park, Fairfax Station, Gainesville, New Baltimore, Independent Hill, Nokesville and Opal.
Residents are urged to take cover indoors until the storm passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.