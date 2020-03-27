A Prince William County man in his 70s who had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital has died, local health department officials announced Friday.
The man suffered “chronic medical conditions,” according to a Prince William Health District announcement issued at 4:45 p.m. Friday, March 27.
The man was being treated in an area hospital, and his close contacts were previously investigated. The cause of his death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, the announcement said.
“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones,” Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher said in a statement.
The announcement did not include the man’s name, area of residence within the county nor the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.
Prince William County reported 44 total cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, March 27.
The Prince William Health District has not released information about individual cases since Tuesday, March 17, when the county reported its fourth case.
In the announcement, the health district reiterated the symptoms of COVID-19, which most commonly are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Symptoms generally appear within 14 days of being exposed to a person infected with the virus. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
