Prince William libraries offer free accredited high school diploma program

Prince William Public Libraries is offering qualified residents the chance to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate through career online high school, according to a county news release.
An estimated 40,000 adults in Prince William County, or more than 10% of the population, do not have a high school diploma.
Accredited by Cognia, Career Online High School is designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce, the release said.
“Earning a high school diploma is a life-changing achievement,” Library Director Deborah L. Wright said a news release. “By offering Career Online High School, we’re empowering our residents to seek new opportunities and transform their lives.”
Prince William Public Libraries will award scholarships for Career Online High School to qualified learners looking to earn a high school diploma and advance their careers, the release said.
The first step is to take COHS’s online survey that helps evaluate if the program is right for the potential student and will meet their educational and career needs, the release said.
Career Online High School pairs each enrolled student with an academic coach who helps develop their individual career plans, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement, evaluates performance and connects learners with the resources they need to demonstrate mastery of the course material, the release said.
Classes are supported by board-certified instructors, and students have 24/7 access to the online learning platform. Coursework begins in one of nine high-growth, high-demand career fields across a wide spectrum -- from child care and education to commercial driving -- before progressing to the core academic subjects.
Students are able to graduate in as few as six months by transferring in previously earned high school credits but are given up to 18 months to complete the program.
Residents can learn more about Career Online High School at any of the county’s library branches or by visiting pwcva.gov/cohs.
