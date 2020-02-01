Generic books
Brr… it’s cold out there! Now’s a great time to grab a new book and a warm cup of tea, sit by a roaring fire and cuddle up with a fuzzy blanket. Purring cat optional. 

You may be looking at your TBR (to be read) pile, or you might want to try something from the “most circulated list.”

Here’s every book, DVD and CD that was most popular among patrons of the Prince William Public Library System last year in each category.

Most circulated board book: “All About Spot,” by Eric Hill

Most circulated easy reader: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” by Mo Willems

Most circulated juvenile biography: “Chasing Space: Young Readers’ Edition,” by Leland Melvin

Most circulated biography: “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover

Most circulated juvenile book-on-CD: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever,” by Jeff Kinney

Most circulated book-on-CD: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama

Most circulated juvenile DVD: Incredibles 2

Most circulated DVD: Bohemian Rhapsody

Most circulated juvenile fiction book: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown,” by Jeff Kinney

Most circulated fiction book: “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens

Most circulated young adult fiction: “The Burning Maze,” by Rick Riordan

Most circulated young adult nonfiction: “Crush,” by Svetlana Chmakova

Most circulated juvenile music CD: Baby Shark: The Best of Baby Shark, by Pinkfong

Most circulated music CD: Grammy Nominees 2019

