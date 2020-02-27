Say the magic word – abracadabra -- and visit the Management and Government Information Center (MAGIC), located at Chinn Park Regional Library.
Whether you are looking to start or grow your business, retrieve industry information or research local laws and regulations, MAGIC has specialized staff and resources to assist you.
How can MAGIC help? Let's say you have a great idea for a new business venture, but you're pretty new to the industry and not sure how to start. MAGIC can start you down the right path on the following topics:
- Marketing and industry research
- Finding resources about securing capital to start your business
- Marketing your new business
- Managing for success
Nonprofits, we haven't forgotten about you. In fact, the Prince William Public Library System, through MAGIC, is a Funding Information Network partner. Through its partnership with this partnership, the libraries host foundation center databases and training support, available at no cost. Database access is only available in-person at Chinn Park Regional Library.
MAGIC also provides local and state information related to who's who in local, regional and state elected positions. If you need voter information, our MAGIC website links directly to Virginia's Department of Elections so you can apply to register to vote and access your Virginia voter record to update your registration, apply to vote absentee and view your voter-related information.
MAGIC also provides a guide to legal information. Whether you need to find an attorney, learn more about consumer protection, or just need general legal help, we have compiled resources to get you started.
Don't forget to check programs that MAGIC offers every month. This month, MAGIC will be offering “Introduction to Fundraising Planning” on Tuesday, March 24, at 1 p.m. Register HERE.
If your organization needs help directing its fundraising efforts, you won't want to miss this program.
A representative will reveal how planning focuses your organization by setting fundraising priorities and helps give staff and board members a roadmap to success. This introductory class will provide you the basic steps for developing a fundraising plan, including tips on making your case for support, diversifying your organization's fundraising base and creating a plan of action. Registration is required.
Even if you can't make it to Chinn Park Regional Library, our website and Digital Library are available to you 24/7.
Under the "Financial" tab in our Digital Library, you'll find 12 premium websites, including Mergent Online, a resource that collects several different databases on company and industry information, and Gale LegalForms, a comprehensive collection of downloadable legal forms.
Whether you're ready to invest in a new business venture or are just conducting local research, say the magic words: "I'm heading over to MAGIC at Chinn Park Regional Library!"
