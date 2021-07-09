You have permission to edit this article.
Prince William libraries are now fine-free

Photo_Lifestyles_ManassasLibrary_outside.jpg

Wellington resident Calvin Meadows sits at a bistro table outside the new City of Manassas Library. 

 Photo by Cher Muzyk

As of July 1, Prince William County’s public libraries are no longer charging fines for late items.

The library system recognizes, based on data and statistics throughout the country as well as through stories from the community, that removing late fees will have a positive impact on those who enjoy the libraries’ services, resources and materials, according to a Prince William Public Library System news release.

"In recent years, PWPL has increased its focus on removing barriers to better serve the community," the release said. "Fines typically most affect those with limited resources and deter them from checking materials out from the libraries."

"By removing overdue fines, other libraries throughout the country have noticed that patrons are returning their overdue items at an increased rate and more patrons are reengaging with their libraries,” Prince William Public Libraries Director Deborah Wright said in the news release.

The libraries first started suspending fine for kids and teens from March to November 2020. After looking at data, leadership chose not to re-implement fines for young patrons after November 2020 as the benefits far outweighed the small amount of revenue received from late fees.

“Our vision of being the hub connecting people to the transforming power of information is becoming a reality by taking steps like removing fines, offering mobile wi-fi hotspots for patrons to have internet access in their homes and increasing both our physical and online collections,” Wright said. “We want to continue to be a welcoming, inclusive environment and we can only do so by making changes that better our patrons’ experiences.”

Patrons will still be responsible for paying for lost or damaged items, but staff will work with patrons to clear old fees from their accounts after they return past-due items at any of Prince William Public Libraries’ 12 branches. For more information, visit pwcva.gov/library

All about tails and tales 

Sub: Summer reading runs until Aug. 15

Animals of all kinds roam lands, swim in the deep blue oceans and soar through the air. Many have both a tail and a tale to share as part of this year’s Summer Reading theme, “Tails and Tales!” From now until Aug. 15, we invite you to join us for summer reading at Prince William Public Libraries.

To participate, register at any of our 12 branches, online at pwcva.gov/library or through the Beanstack Tracker app on your smartphone. Track your progress by checking off completed activities. This year, we’re introducing a game card just for infants and toddlers and have designed games cards for grades kindergarten through fifth, and sixth through 12th to keep students engaged and excited about reading all summer long. We will also have a “Summer Reading Bucket List Challenge” for adults to enjoy.

Meanwhile, virtual programming will continue all summer long. Patrons may recognize some of their favorites, such as Rainbow Rock, Dinosaurs with Dinoman and Mike Rose Magic. 

There will also be plenty of hands-on programs, such as STEAM and “Take-and-Make” crafts to enjoy. Look for in-person, outdoor programming at many of the libraries, such as “Tie-Dye Fun” at Central Library in Manassas and “Sand Art” at Chinn Park Library in Lake Ridge.

To get involved in summer reading fun, visit pwcva.gov/library today.

(1) comment

Truth be Told
Truth be Told

So "No Fines" are fine with PWC libraries, yet you show a picture of the new Manassas library. This confuses your readers. When you correct the picture, you may remove my comment.

