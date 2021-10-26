Prince William is outpacing the state in early voting

Early voting in Prince William County for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates candidates is picking up steam in the final weeks before the Nov. 2 election.
More than 38,000 ballots have been cast in Prince William, more than 3,200 votes have been cast in Manassas and more than 800 votes have been cast in Manassas Park as of Oct. 24, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
In Prince William, the pace of early voting is beating the statewide average, with 125.6 early votes per 100,000 registered voters, compared to 121.9 statewide.
Thousands more will likely cast their ballots throughout the week before early voting ends on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
Throughout Virginia, far more people are participating in early voting this year than during the 2017 gubernatorial election. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Democratic majorities in the Virginia General Assembly’s House of Delegates and state Senate have greatly expanded early voting access since 2017 by enacting 45 days of no-excuse absentee voting in 2020.
Both Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin are encouraging Virginians to vote early this year.
Across the state,, just under 725,000 Virginians had voted early either in-person or by mail as of Sunday, Oct. 24. That is more than three times the total number of early votes cast in 2017, but far less than the 2.8 million early votes cast in the 2020 presidential election during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virginia’s “capital region,” which includes Richmond and the surrounding counties and cities, has so far logged the most early votes per capita of any region in the state. About 137.1 early votes per 100,000 registered voters had been cast in those localities as of Oct. 24, , according to VPAP.
Northern Virginia is a close second with 131.4 votes cast per 100,000 registered voters. Within Northern Virginia, Fairfax City is leading the region with 172.5 votes per 100,0000 registered voters, according to VPAP.
Voter turnout is nearly always higher in presidential elections than in off-year statewide elections. Turnout reached 75% in Virginia in the 2020 presidential election, compared to just 48% in 2017, the last time Virginians elected a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general as well as all 100 members of the House of Delegates.
Political pundits say it’s difficult if not impossible to discern whether the early voting shows any advantage to either the Republican or Democratic tickets.
On Oct. 14, political analysts at the University of Virginia Center for Politics wrote that “early voting is down a good deal compared to last year’s presidential race, as expected.”
They also cautioned that drawing any conclusions from early vote totals in Virginia would be difficult “because the lion’s share of Virginians have traditionally voted on Election Day, aside from last year during the pandemic.”
To vote early in Prince William County, visit https://www.pwcvotes.org/absentee-voting-locations.
