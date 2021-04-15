Prince William high schools announce in-person graduation ceremonies

Prince William County schools had good news this week for the county’s 6,700 high school seniors: In-person graduations are a go.
The county’s school division announced on Thursday in-person graduation plans for all 12 Prince William high schools as well as PACE West, the Independent Nontraditional School and Thomas Jefferson High School.
Most of the graduation ceremonies will take place at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, an outdoor live-music venue that has been largely shuttered since the pandemic.
The ceremonies will be the first traditional graduation ceremonies for high schools to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
The graduations ceremonies will take place from Monday, May 24 through Tuesday, June 8.
The ceremonies scheduled for Jiffy Lube Live are subject to change, the school division said in the April 15 announcement.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order on in-person graduations allows ceremonies held outdoors to have as many as 5,000 people in attendance or fill up to 30% of a venue's capacity, whichever is less.
According to the schedule shared by the school division on Thursday, April 15, the graduation schedule is as follows:
- Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m.: PACE West graduation at PACE West school
- Thursday, June 3 at 6 p.m.: C.D. Hylton H.S. at Jiffy Lube Live
- Friday, June 4 at 2 p.m.: Gar-Field H.S. at Jiffy Lube Live
- Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m.: Patriot H.S. at Jiffy Lube Live
- Saturday, June 5 at 9 a.m.: Charles J. Colgan Sr. H.S. at Charles J. Colgan Sr. H.S.
- Saturday, June 5 at 9 a.m.: Forest Park H.S. at Jiffy Lube Live
- Saturday, June 5 at 9 a.m.: Thomas Jefferson H.S. at Woodson H.S.
- Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m.: Potomac High School at Jiffy Lube Live
- Sunday, June 6 at 5 p.m.: Woodbridge H.S. at Jiffy Lube Live
- Monday, June 7: Independent Nontraditional School at Independent Nontraditional School: 9 a.m. (A-G); 11:30 a.m. (H-O); 2 p.m. (P-Z)
- Monday, June 7 at 2 p.m.: Brentsville District High School at Jiffy Lube Live
- Monday, June 7 at 6 p.m.: Battlefield H.S. at Jiffy Lube Live
- Tuesday, June 8 at 2 p.m.: Freedom H.S. at Jiffy Lube Live
- Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m.: Unity Reed H.S. at Jiffy Lube Live
