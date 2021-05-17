Prince William Health District offers pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday night outside Graham Park Middle School

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held tonight, Monday, May 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. outside Graham Park Middle School.
The clinic will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved only for people over the age of 18, according to a notice on the Prince William Health District's Twitter page.
Graham Park Middle School is located at 3613 Graham Park Road in Triangle, Virginia.
To register for an appointment, visit: bit.ly/PWHDVaxClinics.
Walk-in appointments will be accepted if available, the notice says.
