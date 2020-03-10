Prince William County health and emergency officials are urging caution after the Virginia Department of Health announced eight cases of the novel coronavirus in Virginia over the last week, five of which were reported in Northern Virginia.
Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher, speaking during the Tuesday, March 10 meeting of the board of supervisors, said the district is conducting surveillance and investigation of any potential suspected cases in the county, including surveilling any at-risk travelers.
“We’ve been doing what’s called contact tracing: interviewing them, trying to find out where they’ve been and who they may have been in contact with,” Ashner said.
Ansher said the district had monitored 33 people who had traveled to the county from China. Additionally, the district is recommending monitoring for anyone traveling to the county from Iran.
Additionally, Ashner said the health district has established an incident management team to prepare for an “escalating event.”
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions.
As of March 10, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 25 coronavirus deaths and 647 total cases in the United States. Worldwide, the death toll has surpassed 4,000.
Prince William Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Misner said the county is implementing preparedness measures for COVID-19, including the placement of informational signs and hand hygiene stations at high-traffic areas of county facilities.
Misner said county staff have assessed stock levels of personal protective equipment for public safety personnel and are continuing to assess needs of non-public safety personnel who perform “mission essential” functions.
“I’m happy to report that we have sufficient supply on-hand for the foreseeable future,” Misner said.
The Virginia Department of Health has announced eight “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19, including a Marine stationed at Quantico and residents of the City of Fairfax, Arlington County, Loudoun County and Spotsylvania County. VDH reports 53negative COVID-19 tests in Virginia as of March 10.
Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel.
