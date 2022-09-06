The new COVID-19 booster shots targeted for the subvariants of the super-contagious Omicron variant are being administered by Prince William Health District’s mobile clinic today for the first time.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the health clinic is providing the new booster shots at until 6 p.m. at the Dumfries Shopping Center, near the U-Mart supermarket, according to Sean Johnson, director of community outreach for the Prince William Health District.
The shopping center is located at 17987 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, in Dumfries.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the shots will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Manassas Shopping Center, near the 7-Eleven at 9166 Mathis Ave. in Manassas.
On Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend the Pfizer BioNTech updated “bivalent” vaccine for anyone age 12 or older. The new booster shot has been formulated to combat both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the omicron variant and subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Johnson said in a Tuesday news release.
Appointments for the new bivalent vaccine should also be available immediately or in the near future at pharmacies across the state.
As always, no appointments are required at the Prince William Health District’s walk-ins clinics. Shots, as well as COVID-19 at-home test kits, are available while supplies last. The clinics are conducted outdoors and might be canceled for inclement weather.
