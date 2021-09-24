Prince William Health District is preparing for COVID-19 booster shots, officials say

The Prince William Health District is preparing to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible and should release more specific information soon about when people can start making appointments, officials said Friday.
The health district announced earlier this month that it planned to reopen its mass vaccination center at the old Gander Mountain store for booster shots when they were approved.
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that a fairly wide swath of Americans would be eligible for the additional shots, the health district is waiting more direction from the Virginia Department of Health, said Sean Johnson, community engagement director for the Prince William Health District.
“We expect that clear direction, and we are preparing for [when] that decision will be given,” Johnson said in an email Friday. “We have already vaccinated persons who are immunocompromised without appointments.”
The CDC announced Friday that it would approve COVID-19 booster shots for eligible people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.
People eligible to receive the booster shots include Americans aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings. The The authorization opens boosters to more than 20 million people who received their second Pfizer shots more than six months ago.
The CDC told its advisers that there would be no requirements to submit documentation to prove that people have the underlying conditions or work in at-risk settings, according to news reports.
People with health conditions that compromise their immune systems have been eligible for a third shot for weeks.
Following Friday’s announcement, Virginia’s state vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula issued a statement saying Virginia “welcomes the decision” from the CDC and is working with its vaccination partners -- private healthcare providers, pharmacies and other institutions -- to prepare to administer the extra shots.
The VDH is also “establishing other vaccination sites to ensure eligible Virginians will be able to access a booster dose when it’s recommended,” Avula’s statement said.
“We are confident that we will have enough supply, and that access will be widely available,” Avula said.
Avula added that people should not feel rushed to get a booster shot.
“There is no need to rush to get your booster at six months and one day,” he wrote. “VDH will provide information about accessing a booster dose on vaccinate.virginia.gov where you can search for and schedule a booster vaccination appointment.”
Both the state health department and the local health district said they continue to prioritize their efforts on vaccinating those who remain unvaccinated because they are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and becoming more severely ill. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have been rising across the nation and in Virginia since July as a result of the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.
“VDH’s top priority remains increasing vaccination rates in Virginia because those who are unvaccinated remain at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19,” Avula said.
The Prince William Health District “want[s] to encourage those who are not vaccinated and [at] more of a risk [of getting] COVID-19" to get vaccinated, Johnson said. “So we are increasing clinics to accommodate that population.”
The Manassas Mall vaccine clinic is open on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses. The health district is also conducting weekly mobile vaccine clinics and will attend the Occoquan Arts & Craft Fair this weekend to administer vaccines, Johnson said.
Everyone 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. To find free vaccines nearby, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.