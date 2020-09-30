The Prince William Health District has received more than 800 complaints since July about businesses not complying with the state’s requirements about face coverings, maintaining social distancing and limiting large gatherings. But officials have yet to issue fines or revoke licenses.
In July, when Virginia’s Phase 3 guidelines went into effect, the health district received 517 complaints. The number declined to 291 in August, said Patrick Jones, the health district’s environmental manager.
“The Prince William Health District’s first goal is educating the business owners of the Executive Orders and then following up with site visits as needed for repeated violations,” Jones said. “The business owners and establishments have been cooperating and responding well to the Executive Orders.
“We now have the support and assistance from [the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control] and the Department of Labor, so as we continue to follow up and monitor establishments we will reach out to these agencies as well,” he said.
ABC can suspend establishments’ alcohol and beverage licenses, and the state Department of Labor can issue fines. The Prince William Health District has not yet requested the two agencies’ assistance, but will if needed, Jones said.
“I will be contacting our representative with the Department of Labor to see what other actions they can take,” Jones said.
The health department’s environmental health staff conducted more than 165 spot-check inspections, and more than 200 phone calls for educational outreach during the month of August. The spot inspections were focused on establishments with bars, establishments with multiple complaints and new establishments, Jones said.
“The majority of the establishments were in compliance at the time of site visits, and the minor violations – tables not 6 feet apart, tables not 6 feet from the bar, and employees improperly wearing their masks/face covering – were corrected at the time of the site visit,” Jones said. “No further enforcement action has been required at this time.”
In July, the staff conducted 109 spot-check inspections focused on establishments with bars and those with “multiple complaints.”
Also in August, the staff conducted 23 virtual phone inspections on the updated virtual inspection report, which focused on updated guidelines, food-risk factors, employee health and food safety practices during COVID-19.
The health district cannot divulge the names of businesses about which complaints are made. Complaints reported through the Virginia Health Department’s online complaint portal in August included:
- 93 about restaurants
- 78 about brick-and-mortar retail
- 60 about grocery/convenience stores
- 25 about office building, gas stations, auto shops, car dealerships, daycares, hotels, schools
- 21 about exercise/fitness facilities
- 11 about personal grooming and medical offices
- three about religious services
Complaints can be lodged through the online complaint portal here.
State guidelines and requirements for all businesses in Phase 3 of reopening can be found here.
