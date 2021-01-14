The Prince William Health District has already begun accepting registrations for COVID-19 vaccinations for those age 65 and older and those who have underlying health conditions, local officials said Thursday.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday, Jan. 14, a major expansion to the “1b” vaccine group, one of the two groups already eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in the Prince William Health District and 10 others around the state.
Virginia is moving immediately to add all residents 65 and over – in addition to those age 75 and older – as well as those over age 16 who have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to complications due to COVID-19, Northam said.
In Prince William, that includes people with “conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, Down syndrome, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, Sickle Cell disease and Type 2 diabetes,” said Kathy Stewart, spokeswoman for the Prince William Health District.
Phones at the local health district were already ringing off the hook this week – with some calls inadvertently dropped – as local seniors and others flooded the phone lines to register for the vaccines, health district Director Dr. Alison Ansher told Prince William County supervisors on Tuesday.
The county added more phone lines and redeployed some county staff to help answer the phones, County Executive Chris Martino said Tuesday.
The fastest way to register for a vaccine is online. The health district is requesting that people eligible for the shots begin by filling out the online form the health district created to collect recipients’ names and email addresses.
The health district is transferring the information from the forms into the state’s registration system every day. The state system then emails people the information they need to make an account and schedule an appointment.
As of Wednesday, that process was already in the works for more than 5,500 local residents over the age of 75, Stewart said.
“We had over 4,000 residents fill out the form in the first 24 hours” after it opened on Monday, Stewart said in an email.
Residents who don’t have an email address or access to a computer or the internet are asked to call the health district's information line -- 703-872-7759 – for assistance. The information line is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
Already, about 120,000 people in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines groups 1a and 1b as they existed before the governor's announcement.
The addition of those age 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions expanded vaccine eligibility to “about half of Virginia,” Northam said during a news conference Thursday.
Getting the shots into people’s arms will still take time and will depend in part upon the pace at which Virginia and the local health district receive the vaccine doses.
As of Tuesday, the Prince William Health District had received 10,000 Moderna doses but was still waiting on the Pfizer doses it requested back in November, Ansher said.
“[This is] a major logistical effort and it is not going to happen overnight,” Northam said during his news conference. “Everyone will need to be patient. It’s going to happen as fast as it can be done. And we’re moving faster every day.”
On Monday and Tuesday, about 32,000 people were vaccinated across the state, Northam said.
The state hopes to reach 25,000 vaccinations a day in the short term while working toward a goal of 50,000 vaccinations a day, Northam said.
The Prince William Health District transitioned its vaccination effort to Metz Middle School in Manassas last Saturday and will move again next week to a larger space at Beacon Hall on George Mason University’s Manassas campus.
Once the move to Manassas occurs, the health district hopes to administer about 540 shots a day, Ansher said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
