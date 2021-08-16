You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prince William Health District announces vaccine clinics at county fair, Manassas Mall

  • Updated
  • 0

Prince William County’s health department announced five upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday, including two clinics to be held at the Prince William County Fair this week and three at Manassas Mall.  

Prince William Health District, which serves residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, will bring a mobile vaccine clinic to the county fair on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

vaccine flyer for county fair 1

Health officials will be offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 12 years or older, as well as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. No appointment is necessary. The county fair is located at 10624 Dumfries Road.  

Local health officials will then hold a Moderna vaccine clinic at the Manassas Mall the following day, Friday, Aug. 20, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. People interested in attending can register ahead of time, but walk-up appointments are also available, according to a health district flyer. 

A back-to-school vaccine clinic will be held at Manassas Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a walk-in clinic with no appointments. Health officials will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students aged 12 or older. Health officials will also offer tetanus and meningitis vaccines. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine.  

A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone 12 years or older will be held on Monday, Aug. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Manassas Mall. People interested in attending can walk up or make an appointment ahead of time. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters