Novant Health UVA Health System, which operates the Prince William Medical Center, the Haymarket Medical Center and Caton Merchant House assisted living in Manassas, is closing to most visitors and screening all staff members and vendors upon entry.
The new steps are part of expanded recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and are aimed at reducing the risk of transmitting respiratory illnesses, according to a hospital press release.
“Friends and family members are encouraged to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones who are patients,” the statement said. “Approved visitors will be screened prior to entry and must be healthy (no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms).”
Some patients will still be allowed at least one visitor. Laboring mothers can designate one person to support them for the entirety of their hospital stay, and patients who are under the age of 18 are allowed one parent or guardian to remain with them, the release said.
"Nursing team members and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis," the release added.
The hospitals have already restricted visits from children under 12 due to the flu, which remain in effect. The restrictions should not, however, prevent anyone from seeking medical care, the statement said.
The facilities have also temporarily closed all non-essential entrances and exits to further reduce and centralize foot traffic and protect the health of patients and providers. The hospitals’ front doors and emergency room doors will remain open, the release said.
In addition to restricting visitors, the Caton Merchant House is regularly taking the temperatures of all staff and residents and limiting communal dining and activities, the release said.
Novant Health UVA Health System has also implemented an online self-assessment tool for COVID-19 in an effort to advise patients on when to stay home and when to seek the help of a health care provider. The assessment tool can be found on NovantHealthUVA.org/coronavirus along with more COVID-19 resources in English and Spanish.
