A total of 13,185 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park this week, and the goal is to administer at least 90% of them. Whether that will happen, however, remains a bit of a mystery.

Prince William County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Misner detailed for the first time Tuesday where the vaccine doses are being allocated, offering the most complete public accounting so far of the vaccine doses coming into the Prince William Health District and how they are being distributed.

Misner made his presentation during the Feb. 2 Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting.

The bulk of the shots – about 7,925 – will be distributed by both Novant Health UVA Health System’s Prince William Medical Center, which continues to vaccinate Prince William County schools’ teachers and staff, and by the Prince William Health District’s three vaccination clinics: located at Beacon Hall on George Mason University’s Manassas campus; at Potomac Middle School in Woodbridge; and at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, off Va. 234 in Manassas.

Another 1,200 doses have been distributed to two community clinics: the Mason and Partners Clinic in Manassas Park and the Greater Prince William Health Center.

Another 100 are going to the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, which has so far endured at least two outbreaks since the pandemic began.

Another 1,800 shots will go to larger doctors’ offices, including Sentara Family Medicine, Arjun Medical Center and Bull Run Family Medicine, while 1,000 have been distributed to two local pharmacies: Safeway and Gainesville Pharmacy.

Safeway is administering shots at the Veterans Park Community Center in Woodbridge for patients pulled from the Prince William Health District’s waiting list for vaccine, according to Sean Johnson, joint information coordinator for Prince William County’s Emergency Operations Center.

As of Tuesday, the waiting list contained 41,443 names or “unique records," Misner said.

The health district is “requiring” that doses administered by both Safeway and Gainesville Pharmacy be given to people ages 75 and older, Misner said.

What Misner’s presentation did not specify, however, was how many doses are expected to be administered at each vaccination location this week.

That information will not be collected until the end of each day of the clinics' operation, Johnson said in an email after the meeting.

The health district is requiring all providers who receive vaccine to report the total number doses administered as well as the number of doses kept in storage from the previous week’s allocation, Johnson said.

Providers will be urged to use at least 90% of their allocation each week, Johnson said.

“We will not allocate vaccine to a provider the following week if they are unable to provide us with this data, or if they have more than 10% of the previous allocation remaining,” Johnson wrote.

“Vaccines and administering them is constantly moving and changing. Supply is a constant conversation, and we have worked extremely hard not to cancel appointments that were already made,” he added.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses available locally this week is more than twice what was allocated to the Prince William Health District just a few weeks ago. The health district was getting about 5,000 doses a week back on Jan. 11, the last time Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher publicly disclosed the weekly allocation. Since then, health district officials have refused to say, without explanation, how many doses were coming into the county on a weekly basis.

Misner: ‘Larger facility’ to be added Feb. 8; vaccinating priority groups ‘will take months’

On Monday, Feb. 8, the health district will conduct a “soft opening” of a larger facility on the west end of the county that will be reserved only for second doses – but Misner did not disclose the location of the second facility during the Feb. 2 county board meeting.

About half of the county is now eligible for COVID-19 because they fall within either group 1a or 1b, which includes health care workers, first-responders, those age 65 and older as well as those under 65 with underlying health conditions.

Vaccinating everyone in the priority groups “will take months,” something Misner said weeks ago but reiterated during his presentation.

In addition to detailing the local allocation of vaccine, Misner shared some of the many difficulties the health district has encountered during the vaccine rollout, including an inconsistent and unpredictable amount of vaccine and state computer systems that could not easily accept recipients’ information or schedule distinct first- and second-dose appointments.

Also, in mid-January, shortly after the state vastly expanded the pool of people eligible for vaccine, the health district saw its number of doses cut to “one-fifth” the previous week’s allocation, which caused all new appointment scheduling to halt.

But even then, the health district refused to say how many doses it received that week.

Since then, the health district has concentrated on ensuring supply is available for second doses, which the health district began delivering on Jan. 28, Misner said.

Supervisors ask questions, express frustration over vaccine rollout, lack of transparency

The supervisors peppered Misner and Amanda David, the Prince William Health District’s emergency health coordinator, with questions and expressed frustration at the pace of vaccinations and the lack of information being shared by the health district and county officials.

Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, noted the importance of “transparency” and “not sugarcoating information,” while expressing dismay that the health district could not say how many COVID-19 vaccinations it has administered so far.

“There’s going to be a lot of challenges with doing this, and it’s important that we be as transparent as we can be … and I appreciate this information. It gives folks insight into those challenges,” Candland said of the presentation.

“Credibility, I believe, is established with this board and with the health district … by showing everyone our successes and also where we’re struggling. In my opinion, it doesn’t do anyone any good to sugarcoat anything, to put a positive spin … People are more open to accepting the challenges of something like this if we are straightforward with them.”

Candland later called it “unacceptable” that David could not tell the board how many doses the health district has received and administrated so far. He and other supervisors asked for a clear tally at their next meeting.

“It is unacceptable, and I really do hope -- and as much as I can, I demand -- that moving forward that we can … understand how many vaccines we’ve received and how many we’ve given,” Candland said. “If we can’t understand what we’ve done in the past, I’m very concerned about what we’re able to do in the future.”

Misner explained that accounting for how many doses the county and the health district have received and administered has been complicated by the fact that doses were initially sent directly to hospitals – not the health districts – and that the health districts do not know how many doses the hospitals received and distributed.

The doses were initially sent to hospitals because health care workers were in the top priority group – 1a – because of their regular exposure and vulnerability to COVID-19.

Misner further said the Virginia Department of Health is not currently breaking down vaccine distribution on the health district level on its public website.

“The providers’ responsibility to the state is to load [those] records into [the Virginia Immunization Information System], and the state controls that data,” Misner said. “The best thing would be for the state to expand that dashboard out to the district level as quickly as they can. Unfortunately, right now that data is state level only.”

As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Prince William Health District had administered 30,492 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, or about 6,483 per 100,000 residents. The local rate of vaccination is lower in Prince William than other surrounding counties, including Fairfax, Loudoun, Stafford and Fauquier counties, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, stressed the need to provide transportation and other assistance to seniors who do not drive or do not have computer or internet access to get on the waiting list.

Other supervisors stressed the need to be ready with larger sites – and more vaccinators – when more vaccine becomes available and mass vaccination sites can be stood up.

Misner said the health district is already planning for 50% more capacity than they have so they can expand quickly as more doses come available.

Supervisor Victor Angry stressed that the county faces literally a life-and-death challenge when it comes to distributing the vaccine as soon as possible – and that the county must make clear that most residents will not receive the vaccine for months.

Angry noted the deaths of more than 50 residents of Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park were reported in January alone – the most deadly month of the pandemic so far.

“The bigger conversation we need to be having now is that folks need to be social distancing, washing their hands [and] wearing masks because -- to the point of last month alone, which is the highest death count in Prince William County since this thing started – we lost 57 people,” Angry said.

“The reality is, we need to be saving lives, people, and holding in place until we can figure out where this vaccine is coming from and how we’re going to do it. … So I think we need to have a real discussion about how we keep folks safe until we can get this vaccine distributed correctly throughout the nation.”

Misner agreed, saying the vaccine distribution is “a continuous process.”

“We understand folks are frustrated and they’d like their dose,” Misner added. “…I’d love nothing more than just to go to a baseball game with some friends, but it’s still going to be a while, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that the logistics and the vaccinators are ready, so that as soon as the doses increase, they can go into arms.”

