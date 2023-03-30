The Prince William Professional Firefighters say the 6.8% salary increase proposed for county firefighters in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is not enough to fix a shortage of labor among the county’s first responders.
Mitch Nason, president of the local firefighters’ union, is advocating for a 17% to 20% raise, similar to what the police department began receiving this year. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted in December to boost police officer salaries by 17.5% and are proposing an additional 3% boost beginning July 1.
Nason said that when looking at the market analysis in terms of hourly wages, a higher raise is needed.
“Our number one driving force is the market analysis,” Nason said, “But parity with the police department does matter.”
The union plans to advocate for a shorter workweek as well. According to Nason, it is difficult to hire firefighters to work an average of 56 hours a week in Prince William County when neighboring counties and cities have shorter workweeks with similar pay. For example, the City of Manassas recently advertised a 48-hour workweek to firefighters looking for a job in the area.
However, the ongoing shortage of firefighters and the county’s difficulty to hire new ones makes it difficult for firefighters and emergency medical technicians to work any fewer than 56 hours a week to keep the county’s emergency services staffed at all times.
As of mid-March, there were about 80 to 90 firefighter vacancies across the county, Nason said.
And though 32 recruits are in training, Nason said he expects nearly that many firefighters to leave by the time the new class is ready to start working.
Nason said he is also concerned about the negative effects of a 56-hour workweek on the health of the firefighters, who sometimes have to work 12 hours of overtime on top of their 24-hour shifts because of staffing shortages.
“It has negative effects on your sleep bank over time,” Nason said.
In Prince William County, firefighters often work schedules of 24 hours on, 24 hours off. They must report to work at 6 a.m. and typically get off the next morning at 6 a.m., Nason said. Every three cycles, they get 4 days off.
The schedules are designed with the assumption that most firefighters will get some sleep during their 24-hour shifts. But the pace of the calls for service often doesn’t allow for more than a few catnaps, Nason said.
“Gone are the days when people think firefighters just sleep, pet the dog and play checkers,” Nason said. “Our call volume is the highest it’s ever been.”
What’s more, county fire department only have enough employees to staff fire trucks with three officers per truck, while the regional standard is four, Nason said
Union members have been attending supervisors’ meetings in recent weeks to advocate for increased pay and a shorter workweek.
As part of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the county is planning to give raises to many county workers and sworn employees. Fire and rescue personnel, Adult Detention Center workers and sheriff’s deputies would all receive a raise of 10% or less under the new budget, while police would continue to receive a 20% raise that was voted on earlier by the board.
The employee raises being considered by the board are based on a study by consulting firm Gallagher that evaluated county salaries based on competitiveness with surrounding localities. The evaluation of general government employees and sworn public safety sheriffdeputies, adult detention center officers and fire and rescue workers.
According to County Executive Christopher Shorter, the board of supervisors can still revise the proposed salary increases or add more benefits. However, the supervisors have not made any promises to do so. The budget is slated to be approved by the board on April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.