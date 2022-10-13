The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue held its graduation ceremony for Recruit Class2022-1 on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Grace Life Community Church in Bristow.
The class consisted of fire and rescue technicians who successfully completed 32 weeks of academic andphysical training at the department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville. Battalion Chief Scott Arftpresided over the ceremony, according to a county news release.
Each graduate completed more than 1,500 hours of training. The training consisted of an initial week oforientation/study skills. Additionally, there were 11 weeks of emergency medical training, 13 weeks of firetraining and eight weeks of specialized training, the release said.
The graduates include: Ashley Abney, Nicholas Altman, Michael Barrett, Richard Blair, Stefon Camacho, Josue Cuadra, Joseph Cuadra, Joseph Cucinotta, Tyler Doyle, Thomas Frasure, Marcel Gilley, David Howard, Nathan Johnson, Corey Kins, Hunter Mutkus, George Neiser, Brett O’Connell, John Pearson, Shannon Phillips, Christopher Ramey, Troy Smith, Lucas Stevens and Steven Thorne.
