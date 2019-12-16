A Prince William County elementary school teacher who works with students with autism was arrested Friday after a student reported minor injuries after having a chair pulled out from underneath her in class, according to police.
Prince William County police officers launched an investigation Thursday, Dec. 5, into reports that an 8-year-old girl at Mary Williams Elementary School was injured two days earlier, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as a result of an incident that took place in a classroom there during school hours.
The police investigation revealed a teacher at the Dumfries school pulled a chair out from underneath the student, who was sitting on it.
The girl reported minor injuries to a teacher’s assistant who was also in the room, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The incident was initially reported to Child Protective Services, which conducted a joint investigation with the police, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, Bobbi Jean Oakes, 29, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Oakes was released on personal recognizance, the release said.
Oakes is listed on the Mary Williams Elementary School website as working with students with autism. She has been placed on leave, according to a letter to parents from Mary Williams Elementary School Principal Danna Johnson.
Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman, shared Johnson's letter but declined to offer any further comment about the incident.
What in the world is going on with Prince William county schools?! Didn't another teacher recently get arrested for holding a child up by their ankles? Very glad my children don't go to school in this district.
