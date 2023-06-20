Vote totals were delayed in Prince William County Tuesday night due to "technical issues" with the state's reporting system, according to county Registrar and Elections Chief Eric Olsen.
The county elections office was having difficulties uploading the county vote totals into the state’s new “results reporting system," Olsen said.
The office was “working to correct them now and will have a resolution and updated results within a couple hours,” in a Tweet posted around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Olsen said in a phone interview with the Prince William Times that his office tested the new system a few days ago and had no problems. However, he said that as the actual vote totals were being uploaded tonight, it was clear there was an issue because in the Republican primary for chair of the Prince William Board of County supervisors, only the votes for Jeanine Lawson were uploading properly but the votes for Kenn Knarr were not showing up at all, he said.
“For some reason, in all the results we uploaded it didn’t take any (of Knarr’s) results. But it put all the results for Lawson in,” Olsen said. “We are having to go through by hand right now and fix it.”
“We are fixing it right now as quick as we can,” Olsen said.
“By 9 p.m. we should have the Republican races fixed and hopefully by 10 p.m. we will have everything entered,” he said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.