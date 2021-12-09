Prince William elected officials weigh running for U.S. Congress in new 7th District seat

At least four current and former Prince William County elected officials say they are considering running for U.S. Congress in a redrawn 7th congressional district that would encompass Prince William and Stafford counties under a redistricting proposal released by the state Supreme Court on Wednesday.
State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, School board Chairman Babur Lateef and former 2nd district House delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy said they are considering whether they will run for the Democratic nomination.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) currently holds the 7th District seat. Under new maps drawn by the Virginia Supreme Court’s two special masters, the 7th District will move from the Richmond suburbs to Northern Virginia, about 50 miles north, effectively eliminating her chances at re-election.
If the newly drawn congressional districts are adopted by the court, it will be the first time in decades that all of Prince William County will be within a single district. The county is currently split between the 1st, 10th, and 11th congressional districts.
Foy said Thursday morning she would seriously consider running for U.S. Congress if the proposed political boundaries are adopted by the court.
“I am seriously considering a run, but everything depends on the final lines. Right now, I feel like this district is drawn for me,” Foy said in a phone call Thursday morning. Foy, 40, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in the 2nd District in 2017 and re-elected in 2019. She resigned from her seat in December 2020 to focus on her run to be the Democratic nominee for Virginia governor, a race she lost to former governor Terry McAuliffe.
McPike, 46, said in a tweet on Wednesday evening that he is also considering running, and is “humbled by the calls I've received encouraging me to run for Congress.” McPike represents Manassas, Manassas Park, and parts of eastern and central Prince William County in the state Senate.
“Our next representative needs to be able to deliver for our families, kids and communities. I am seriously considering a run in the new 7th District, and plan to make a decision in the coming weeks,” McPike said.
A source close to Guzman said on Wednesday evening she is “seriously considering” running for the seat. Guzman was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2017 and re-elected in 2019 and 2021. She was the first Latina immigrant to be elected to the Virginia House. She ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor in 2021.
Lateef said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning he is “going to explore” running in the 7th District. Lateef was elected Prince William County school board chair in 2019.
“As a doctor, small business owner and public education champion, I do believe I have unique perspectives that could help our region and our commonwealth in Congress,” Lateef said.
The Virginia Supreme Court was tasked with redrawing Virginia’s congressional, state Senate and House of Delegates’ districts after a voter-approved bipartisan redistricting commission failed to come to an agreement on the new political boundaries. Republicans and Democrats then selected special masters to assist the court in drawing the new congressional and legislative maps.
The proposed congressional boundaries will also shake up two additional Democratic-held districts: the 10th District, held by Rep. Jennifer Wexton and the 2nd District, held by Rep. Elaine Luria. Both districts become more competitive under the new map.
Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, is running for the Republican nomination in the 10thDistrict, which is no longer within Prince William County. As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Lawson had not responded to questions about whether she will run in the new 7th District.
There will be two virtual public hearings to allow citizens to weigh in on the maps on Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, and online comment will be allowed until Dec. 20, an indication that the new political boundaries may change before they are officially adopted by the court.
