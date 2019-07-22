Prince William County and the City of Manassas are among the areas in Virginia under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
At 7:43 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bealeton to near Stafford to near Potomac Creek, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour, the weather service said.
Possible hazards include up to 60 mph wind gusts. The storm also has a history of producing wind damage with numerous downed trees reported in Orange, Albemarle and Nelson counties, the weather service said.
Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible.
“Unsecured light objects may become projectiles,” the warning said.
Locations impacted include Centreville, Waldorf, Dale City, Springfield, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Groveton, La Plata, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Quantico, Fairview Beach, Nanjemoy Creek, Port Tobacco River, Aquia Creek, Lake Ridge, Burke, Montclair, Lorton and Franconia, the weather service said.
For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
