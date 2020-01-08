Prince William County's 13 state lawmakers have filed more than 250 bills to be considered for the new session of the Virginia General Assembly, which kicked off today in Richmond.
The county's delegation, now comprised of 12 Democrats and one Republican, are carrying bills on issues ranging from gun control and drunk driving to workers’ rights and criminal justice reforms.
At the top of the list for state Democrats is ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, which is being sponsored by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd, and co-sponsored by Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st. The amendment was narrowly defeated last in last year’s session but received bipartisan support in the state Senate.
Numerous criminal justice bills have also been filed by the Prince William delegation, including a bill to create a new public defender office to serve Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Prince William County is the largest Virginia locality not served by a public defender office. The bill was filed by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, and Carroll Foy in the House of Delegates.
Surovell and Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, have also filed bills to abolish the death penalty in Virginia.
Here's a rundown of what each local lawmaker is working on:
Senate
Sen. John Bell, D-13th District
27 bills, including:
- Requiring concealed carry permit holders to demonstrate competence
- Expanding workers’ comp protections to state employees, first responders
Sen. Richard Stuart, R-28th District
29 bills, including
- Allowing judges to defer convictions of those with autism, intellectual disabilities
- Ensuring planning time for teachers
- Allowing no-excuse absentee, in-person voting
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th District
17 Bills, including
- Requiring water testing for lead in Virginia daycare centers
- Reducing the use of SOL testing to the federal minimum
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th District
32 bills, including
- Limits on payday/title loans
- Public defenders’ office for PWC, Manassas, Manassas Park
- Banning handheld phones while driving
- Allowing localities to ban firearms at permitted events
Sen. George Barker, D-39th District
22 bills, including:
- Redistricting reform amendment
- Full-day kindergarten in all public schools by 2022
- “Red-flag law:” allowing judges to temporarily remove firearms from individuals deemed dangerous to themselves or others
House of Delegates
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd District
28 bills, including:
- Equal Rights Amendment
- Raising minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024
- Ending driver’s license suspension for unpaid court fines, costs
- Extending health insurance coverage for breast milk
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th District
10 bills, including:
- Shielding journalists from disclosing protected sources
- Allowing state agencies to share tax info to streamline access to social service benefits
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st District
30 bills, including:
- Allowing the expungement of certain criminal convictions
- Raising minimum age for juvenile to be tried as an adult from 14 to 16
- Eliminating the exemptions to minimum wage requirements for farm employees
Del. Daniel Helmer, D-40th District
13 bills, including:
- Requiring candidates’ partisan endorsements to be listed on the ballot
- prohibiting indoor shooting ranges in private buildings with large numbers of employees
- prohibiting open carry of firearms in vehicles
Del. Lee Carter, D-50th District
22 bills, including:
- Reforms to workers’ compensation laws
- Limiting insulin copays to $30/month
- Abolishing the death penalty
- Repealing strike ban for teachers, other public employees
Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st District
17 bills, including:
- Same-day voter registration
- Establishing an independent living community ombudsman
- Studying the use of blockchain technology to secure elections
Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd District
10 bills, including:
- Amendments to current budget
- Establishing new two-year budget
Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-87th District
13 bills, including:
- Enhanced retirement benefits for 911 dispatchers
- Requiring a statewide inventory of greenhouse gas emissions
