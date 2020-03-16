Prince William County Executive Chris Martino declared a local state of emergency Monday in response to the guidance from federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit crowds to 50 people or fewer to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The declaration went into effect at noon today, Monday, March 16. It will allow the county to mobilize and prioritize resources, handle procurement issues and assign and coordinate response activities to help promote and enforce social distancing, according to a Prince William County news release.
“We know that it’s critical that we practice social distancing as much as possible in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help our health system,” Martino said in the release. “This declaration will help us mobilize resources to put practices and policies in place to keep our employees and residents healthy.”
The state of emergency declaration is not being made because of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Prince William County, which rose to three on Sunday, March 15. There were no additional cases reported on Monday, March 16, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“As of right now, the county remains at three confirmed cases and we have no reason to suspect community spread,” Martino said.
To enforce social distancing as much as possible in the community, Prince William County has taken the following actions in the last 24 hours:
- Closed all libraries.
- Closing the Adult Day Healthcare program on Tuesday, March 17.
- Canceled the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
- Canceled the Prince William County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.
These actions have been made in addition to steps taken last week that closed county park and recreational facilities, senior centers and canceled all outside meetings to be held in county facilities.
A full list of the county’s operational status can be found at pwcgov.org/emergency.
Residents are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing in their day-to-day activities, as well, the release said.
The county is encouraging residents to do business with the county online as much as possible. Those who believe they must come to a county facility are asked to call the office they wish to visit before making the trip, the release said.
For more information about COVID-19 and Prince William County, please visit pwcgov.org/emergency.
