In response to evolving public health concerns, Prince William courts made several changes starting today, Monday, March 16, to limit operations aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
All three courts -- general district court, circuit court and juvenile and domestic relations district court -- adopted an open-ended continuance policy for cases scheduled for trial or hearing between Monday, March 16, through Thursday, April 30, according to a press release issued Monday.
Such cases may be delayed if an attorney, one of the parties or a witness is experiencing flu-like symptoms, is under either self-quarantine or mandatory quarantine, or is caring for a family member who is experiencing flu-like symptoms or is under either self-quarantine or mandatory quarantine.
If a person meets any of those criteria, they may submit a fully endorsed order to the appropriate court or notify the appropriate court by e-mail.
“It is important for all persons having business with the courts to follow CDC guidelines in order to minimize exposure to COVID-19. To that end, persons experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms should remain out of public places,” Chief Judge Tracy C. Hudson said in the press release.
Each of the three courts are implimenting policies unique to their operations, including:
General district court will suspend and continue all cases for the next five days from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20. This includes criminal, traffic and civil cases.
On Friday, March 20, the general district court will announce further details regarding its upcoming court schedule, the release said.
All criminal and traffic hearings scheduled between Monday, March 16 and Friday, March 20, will be continued to the police officer’s May court date. Civil cases will be reset for status hearings on a date in May.
The general district court will continue to conduct arraignment hearings and any bond motions arranged through the Commonwealth’s Attorney office. Questions may be forwarded to JPleitez@vacourts.gov.
Circuit court hearings will continue to be scheduled and heard in accordance with normal practices.
No additional civil hearings, motions or trials, however, will be scheduled between Monday, March 16, through Thursday, April 30, with the exception of cases having statutory priority.
Some examples of cases entitled to such priority are protective orders, involuntary commitment orders and quarantine or isolation orders.
Civil cases, including trials and motions, without statutory priority, scheduled to begin after Wednesday March 18, will be continued to a date after Thursday, April 30. Attorneys and parties should contact the court at circuitcourts@pwcgov.org to obtain a new date, the release said.
Clerk of Court Jacqueline Smith has been given the authority to excuse any juror who reports that he or she is experiencing flu-like symptoms, or is under either self-quarantine or mandatory quarantine, or is caring for a family member who is experiencing flu-like symptoms or is under either self-quarantine or mandatory quarantine.
The circuit clerk’s office will continue to operate under normal hours and conditions unless otherwise determined, the release said.
Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will only hear adult criminal cases, juvenile delinquency cases, protective orders and child abuse and neglect matters from Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 17.
Adult criminal cases: The court will continue to conduct arraignments and bond motions in all adult criminal misdemeanor and felony cases. Arraignments and bond motions for incarcerated adults will continue to be heard via video from the Adult Detention Center, the release said.
For those who have been released by the magistrate to be arraigned in court, the procedure remains unchanged.
The court will also continue to hear trials and preliminary hearings in cases in which the accused adult is incarcerated. All other adult criminal matters will be continued to a trial date after Thursday, April 30, the release said.
Juvenile delinquency cases: The court will continue to hear detention hearings and bond motions at 9 a.m. each morning involving juveniles who are detained or being held in shelter care.
In cases where the juvenile is detained at the Juvenile Detention Center, all such hearings will be conducted via video conferencing. Delinquency reviews for juveniles being held and trials currently set for detained juveniles will be heard as currently scheduled.
Juvenile dispositions, juvenile traffic, “children in need” cases and other delinquency matters will be continued to a date after Thursday, April 30, the release said.
Requests for emergency docketing remains available in all cases and will be considered in all situations where a juvenile needs medical or mental health treatment or is considered at risk for harm, the release said.
Protective orders: The court will continue to hear all currently scheduled protective order cases as well as receive any new requests for protective orders and will schedule those new requests as required by statute.
Child abuse and neglect: The court will continue to schedule and hear any new petitions for the removal of children in abuse and neglect claims as well as requests for the issuing, extending, modifying or dismissing all child protective orders.
Adjudications and disposition hearings in child abuse and neglect cases, as well as all termination of parental rights hearings, will continue to be heard as currently scheduled unless agreed continuances are requested, the release said.
The court will continue to review matters filed for emergency consideration and determine appropriate action on a case-by-case basis and anticipates a return to normal operations as of Monday, April 20.
For more information, contact Circuit Court Chief of Staff Charles S. Glenn at cglenn@vacourts.gov.
