Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.