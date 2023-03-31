Thanks to an eight-year effort by the Prince William County Clerk's office and dozens of volunteers, several local historical court documents dating back to colonial times are now accessible online.
The Historic Online Portal is in its early stages of implementation, and already contains recorded documents including wills and lists of heirs dating back to the 1700s. The aim of the effort is to provide residents with greater access to historical documents, according to a news release from County Clerk of the Circuit Court Jacqueline Smith.
During the next few months, Smith and her staff will work to expand the topics available through the portal, the release said.
The online portal is funded by technology trust grant monies, secured by the clerk's office at no additional cost to the taxpayer, the release said.
The Historic Online Portal of documents is available on the Clerk of Circuit Court’s website, under "Research," at www.pwcva.gov/department/circuit-court/research.
