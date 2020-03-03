UPDATED: Like the rest of Virginia, Prince William County voters picked Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee to face President Donald Trump in November.
With more than 73 percent of the ballots counted as of about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, the former Vice President had won 54.64% of the vote cast in Prince William County, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was trailing Biden in a distant second place with 23% of the vote, while Elizabeth Warren and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg were battling for third and fourth place.
Warren had 10.23% of the vote in the county as of about 8 p.m, while Bloomberg was trailing with with 9.31 percent.
State results: With about 92% of the vote reported statewide, Biden was leading the state with about 54% of the vote.
Sanders is in a distant second place with 23% of the vote, while Warren is in third pace with 10.53%. Bloomberg is in fourth place with 9.42% of the vote.
This story has been updated to reflect that about 74% of the county's vote had been counted, not 98%, as is being reported on the state Department of Elections website. This a developing story. Stay with princewilliamtimes.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.