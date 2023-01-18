The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has approved a contract to acquire Elite Shooting Sports in Manassas for about $22 million to expand and enhance tactical police training.
The owner of the facility is seeking to retire and signed the contract with the county for purchase of the facility, which is located at 7751 Doane Drive in Manassas.
Based on the design of the facility, the agency will transition training “seamlessly” with minimal renovation and without the delay of a new build project, according to a Prince William County police news release.
The police department’s current Pennington Range sits on the grounds of the Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville and was constructed in 1995 when the agency’s authorized strength was just over 300 officers, the release said.
That 20,000-square foot facility is in need of significant expansion and renovations to meet the demands of a growing county and police department. With only one training bay and 12 lanes capable of training within 50 yards, the range is inefficient in providing officers with the necessary skills, space, and tools needed in modern policing, the news release said.
The existing facility has space for only one classroom, and limited space for offices, storage, weapons maintenance and parking. Since the current range is outdoors, weather and complaints of range noise in the community can impact needed training, the release said.
Elite Shooting Sports, constructed in 2014, is indoors and would expand space up to 65,000 square feet, allowing for additional flexibility and growth. The facility has four bays, with up to 42 lanes for training at distances between 25 and 100 yards.
In addition, the facility provides enough parking, has four classrooms and sufficient areas for offices and workrooms to meet the demand of the county police department, which has an authorized strength more than 700 officers.
The facility offers areas for advanced simulation training needed for continued skills development. With the facility already constructed, minimal alterations would be needed with training beginning much sooner than if a new build was planned at an estimated cost of more than $28 million, about $6 million more than the cost to acquire Elite Shooting Sports at about $22 million, the release said.
“This facility offers our officers the training needed in today’s environment without undue cost and delays experienced with a complete new build,” Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement. “Adequately training officers has never been more important than it is now. This facility is a win-win for the police department and the community we serve.”
The acquisition offers a more cost-effective and timely solution compared to a future build or long-term capital project. The new facility would meet the firearms training needs of public safety agencies as documented in previous Public Safety Training Center Master Plan Studies, according to a news release.
