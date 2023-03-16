Prince William County teachers are pressing the school board for a 10% raise for the coming school year, saying the amount is in line with larger raises being offered to the Prince William police department and other first-responders.
But School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef said the school division’s proposed $1.6 billion budget doesn’t have the funds to offer raises larger than the 5% boost proposed for teachers and staff during the 2023-24 school year.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade earmarked $48.8 million in her proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 to fund the 5% raises, according to the school division website. The increase includes a “step” increase, which offers an average raise of 3% for all employees, and a 2% cost-of-living increase.
With inflation rising at an annual rate of close to 8%, and Prince William still lagging behind surrounding school divisions in average pay for teachers, Prince William Education Association President Maggie Hansford says the 5% raise isn’t enough. The PWEA is asking both the school board and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to fund 10% raises for teachers with no increase in health care premiums. Under McDade’s budget, teachers and staff would pay an average of 3% more for health insurance next year.
“A 10% raise and no increase in health care benefits would begin to put us in a range where we’re competitive in the county (compared to proposed raises for other county workers) and competitive with other school divisions,” Hansford told the Prince William Times. “That would put us at a good starting place.”
The Prince William County Public School Division is the largest employer in the county with a staff of more than 11,000. More than 6,000 employees are teachers. Providing a 1% across-the-board raise costs the school division about $7 million, Hansford said.
In a recent interview, Lateef said the school division likely won’t have the funds necessary to pay for an extra 5% raise for teachers even if state lawmakers approve the most generous version of the state budget currently under negotiation in Richmond. The budget proposed by the state Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats, could mean an additional $20 to $30 million for Prince William County schools, Lateef said.
The state Senate budget proposes 7% raises for teachers and lifts funding caps on some positions, which would provide a significant boost to the state’s public school divisions, nearly all of which employ more teachers and support staff than are required by Virginia’s minimum “standards of quality.”
The budget proposed by the Virginia House of Delegates, however, is significantly less generous to schools and proposes about $1 billion in tax cuts that would increase the state’s standard deduction for personal income tax filers and cut the top income tax rate and the corporate tax rate, according to reporting from the Washington Post.
The House budget could result in Prince William schools getting about $3 million less than expected, Lateef said.
State lawmakers will return to Richmond later this month to finalize the state budget.
“We’re already cutting other things,” Lateef said of the school division’s budget for the 2023-24 school year. “We have so many needs. We have to fund all the needs, and we’ve never done 10%” raises for teachers.
In presenting the proposed 5% raise, Lateef noted that teachers and staff received a 7% raise for the current year along with adjustments in certain positions on the teacher pay scale aimed at making Prince William County’s teacher pay more competitive with surrounding school divisions.
Lateef also notes teachers have received significant raises in all but one of the last six years. During 2020, when the county pulled back spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers received only a 2.4% raise. In all other years, raises have ranged between 4.8% and 7%, Lateef said.
“We’ll do what we can afford,” he added. “I think it’s important for teachers to advocate for raises. I would love to give them more if we can.”
During the March 8 budget markup session, Lateef said the school board would consider higher staff raises if possible. “We might be able to get to a 7% raise, but that depends on the Senate budget,” he said.
In response to Lateef’s remarks, Hansford noted the school division will continue to have high staff vacancies unless salaries are more competitive.
“Until we make salaries a priority, our classrooms will continue to be larger, and … we’ll continue to struggle to hire certified staff,” Hansford said.
As a result of the teacher raises in recent years, Prince William County schools starting pay for certified teachers with a bachelor’s degree, at $53,570, is the thirdhighest in the Washington, D.C. area, according to the annual Washington Area Boards of Education, or WABE, report.
But Prince William County still ranks near the bottom in average teacher pay of the nine school divisions included in the WABE area. The average teacher salary in Prince William for the current school year is $75,915. Only Manassas Park has a lower average teacher salary at $67,310. Arlington County’s average teacher salary is the highest at $89,881, according to the WABE report.
Prince William County teachers have been working toward collective bargaining for the past two years. PWEA won an election earlier this year to become the “exclusive bargaining agent” for the school division’s certified and support staff eligible to participate in collective bargaining. The election did not come in time for this year’s budget, however, so teachers were not involved in crafting the spending plan, Hansford noted.
However, the PWEA is in the process of setting up its first bargaining meeting with school division leaders for the 2024-25 budget; the two sides expect to start meeting in April, Hansford said.
“It’s unfortunate that until our voice is at the table, staff salaries will continue to not be a priority,” Hansford said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.