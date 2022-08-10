A Prince William County teacher who had been providing an extra layer of school security at a Potomac Shores elementary school was arrested and charged Tuesday with possessing a firearm on school property, according to court documents and police.
Robert Wilson Jr., 37, was living in a school security residence at Covington-Harper Elementary School when a police investigation revealed he was keeping two handguns and another gun component inside his bedroom closet. He was arrested and charged Tuesday after surrendering the firearms to police, according to a criminal complaint detailing his arrest.
A Prince William County police officer responded to Covington-Harper Elementary School at 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, regarding a complaint about a weapon on school property. The officer spoke with Wilson and read him his Miranda Rights. Wilson then “admitted” to having two firearms inside his closet in his living quarters at the school, the complaint said.
Wilson then “surrendered” the firearms to a police officer, who removed them from a bedroom closet, the complaint said.
“Both handguns were unloaded, and no ammunition was seen in any of them or the surrounding area,” the complaint said.
“While investigating the incident, officers determined at no point was the firearm brandished or fired on school grounds,” Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman, said in a news release.
Wilson told police "he had the firearms on his person due to ‘fear,’” the complaint said.
Wilson was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, a Class 6 felony, and was arraigned Wednesday morning. A judge ruled that Wilson should be held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center pending a Sept. 19 court hearing, according to court records.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office declined further comment because the case is pending.
Wilson’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
Wilson was most recently employed as a sixth-grade teacher at Rippon Middle School. He is now on administrative leave pending the resolution of the charges and will no longer be staying on the school’s property, according to Diana Gulotta, a Prince William County schools spokeswoman.
Several Prince William County schools have security residences, which are typically small apartments or mobile homes either on school grounds or built into the school buildings.
School security residents are usually school division teachers or school staff members, however Prince William County law enforcement officers are also eligible to serve as school security residents, Gulotta said.
School security residents are intended to provide an extra layer of security at the schools where they live and are expected to respond to after-hours alarms and emergencies, Gulotta said in an email.
“For example, if there is a power issue or water leak, the school security resident would proactively alert the [school] division. Additionally, the school security resident performs routine security checks of the building,” Gulotta wrote.
School security residents “are informed in advance of expectations, including those related to weapons,” she added.
The school division performs background checks on security residents, and they receive other specialized training, Gulotta said.
