Under pressure from local boat owners, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors eliminated a proposal to raise taxes on boats and boat-related trailers Tuesday night.
More than 100 people came out to the Feb. 25 board meeting to show their opposition to the advertised boat tax, which would have extended the county’s $3.70 general personal property tax rate to boats and boat-related trailers in the 2021 budget, which begins July 1.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, began the meeting by announcing the advertised rate for boats would remain at its current rate of $0.00001 – or virtually zero – with no tax bill for boats and trailers valued at less than $50,000.
According to county staff, the proposed boat tax rate increase would have added between $1 and $4.2 million in county tax revenue in 2021.
County boat owners attending the meeting said the proposed tax hike was unreasonably high. Luis Vasquez, a Manassas resident and boat owner, said he would have had to sell his family’s boat if the boat tax passed. Vasquez said he docks his boat at Prince William County marina.
“To us, it’s going to be a lot of money,” Vasquez said. “If it was a reasonable tax, I would be in favor.”
Tamas Simon, a county resident and boat owner who docks his boat in Prince William County, attended the meeting with his daughter. Simon said the boat tax would have a ripple effect that would end up impacting the boating industry and small businesses along the county’s waterways.
“We’re not wealthy,” Simon said. “If they pass this, we won’t be able to afford to keep our boat in Prince William County.”
Several small business owners who operate in and along Prince William County’s waterways said the proposed tax hike would be catastrophic for their businesses. Justin Engel, owner of First Mate Marine Services, said the advertised tax rate was already impacting his business.
“This tax would put me out of business,” Engel said. “Just the advertisement of this tax has put my business at a standstill."
The county board of supervisors is advertising a range of increases in tax rates and fees for fiscal year 2021, including a 4.5-cent increase in the real estate tax rate, a 10-cent increase in the county’s data center tax and increased motor vehicle license fees.
Wheeler said Tuesday the advertised tax rate increases are a ceiling on county tax rates and may ultimately be reduced. The supervisors will continue working on the county budget for the next several weeks and will not approve a new budget – or approve final tax rates – until late April.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
There’s still a bunch of confusion where or not this would have/will apply to RVs/travel trailers. When I spoke tonight at the BoS on an unrelated matter I asked Chair Wheeler to issue firm and final guidance on its applicability to RVs/campers/travel trailers. We’ll see if that happens.
