Prince William County is considering a plan to install red-light cameras and speed-detecting cameras at several intersections as soon as this summer as part of a one-year pilot program to test their effectiveness.
Eight red-light cameras would be set up throughout the county at key intersections as part of the proposal. Nine speed-detecting cameras would also be set up to detect speeding drivers in school zones and construction zones.
According to the county's plan, which was presented to the Prince William Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 14, eight school zones would have speed-detecting cameras starting on the first day of school in August, while one “roaming” speed camera would travel as needed to construction zones throughout the county.
The cameras would take photos of vehicles that break traffic regulations, and these would be sent to both the camera vendor and the police department to be verified. The vendor would make sure the photo was taken correctly and is of good enough quality to see a possible violation. Police would determine if what is shown in the photo is a violation.
Vehicles that run red lights could receive up to a $50 fine, and vehicles that travel 10 miles over the speed limit in a school or construction zones could be fined up to $100, according to the proposal.
The fine for speeding would be less than a traditional ticket, and the infraction would not give the driver demerit points on their driver’s license. In contrast, a speeding may cost a driver $132 and could result in three demerit points.
The supervisors have scheduled a public hearing on the red-light and speeding camera proposal for their Tuesday, April 11 meeting to allow residents to weigh in. If the proposal is approved, the board would have to draft an ordinance and provide more education about the cameras to the public.
Supervisors asked county staff several months ago to study red-light and speed cameras in an effort to improve traffic safety. Prince William County has seen a record number of fatal pedestrian crashes in recent years.
According to Ricardo Canizales, director of the county’s transportation department, the cameras would help reduce the need for police presence in targeted areas and allow drivers to have fewer interactions with law enforcement. They would also allow police to catch everyone who speeds or runs a red light instead of relying on officers to conduct traffic stops, which can take a long time.
“It takes at least 15 minutes to pull someone over, and in that time, officers are missing other violations,” Canizales said.
Any cameras would give only warnings for the first 30 days after their installation. After that, the police department would start to issue citations through the mail.
The county completed a study in spring 2022 to determine the need for red-light cameras in school zones and construction zones. According to the study, 22% of vehicles observed in school zones during student arrival and dismissal times were traveling 10 miles or more over the speed limit, along with 4% of vehicles in construction zones.
“It doesn’t seem large, but when you see the number, it’s 15,000 vehicles speeding through construction sites,” Canizales said.
During the study, 6,522 red-light violations were also observed during a 24-hour period in eight different locations, with most being illegal right turns. According to Canizales, the most dangerous type of red-light violation is when a driver goes straight through the intersection, which accounted for 22% of all red-light violations.
According to the presentation by Canizales, the police department expects an 80% to 95% rate of compliance with traffic laws in locations with cameras.
If the plan is approved, the county would place red-light cameras in areas where they are most needed based on crash data from the past four years. While there are 340 potential locations for cameras, only eight would be fitted with cameras during the project’s pilot phase. The pilot phase will last for just more than a year, spanning from July 2023 to August 2024.
The project would cost $850,000 initially, but the police department says the costs will be recovered, and the project would be “cost-neutral.”
Supervisors’ reactions to the proposal were mixed, with some speaking positively of the plan’s potential to make roads safer, and others voicing concerns about the red-light cameras in particular.
“I’m not sure this is the answer,” said Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, who said that she is concerned that red-light cameras would impact privacy without doing anything to prevent loss of life in accidents. Vega also said that she is worried about camera malfunctions giving false citations to drivers.
Lt. Shawn Peak, of the Prince William County Police Department, said that if a camera is found to be malfunctioning, all citations it issued would be dismissed until the camera is fixed.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
