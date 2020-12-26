A Prince William County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired for making “disturbing comments” on social media accounts, Sheriff Glendell Hill said Saturday.
The deputy was fired after Hill launched an internal investigation into the comments, which were reported to his office on Christmas Day by a member of the public, Hill said in an email.
“Early yesterday, our agency was notified about disturbing comments being made on several social media outlets by a deputy sheriff,” Hill wrote. “I was notified and ordered an internal affairs investigation. The investigation has concluded and the deputy has been terminated from employment with our office.”
Hill did not release the deputy’s name and did not immediately respond to a follow-up email seeking that information.
Hill also has not confirmed whether the deputy is the same person identified in Twitter posts by Molly Conger, a Charlottesville freelance journalist who connected a Prince William County Sheriff's deputy to Parler posts threatening violence against public officials in general and against former President Barack Obama and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, in particular.
"Take back your state capitals," one Parler post reads, in part. "Find the homes of every governor, mayor, attorney general, liberal judge, senator, congressman and every major media/social media CEO. Find them. Remove them from their sanctuary. Bring the nightmare to where they lay their heads and kiss their loved ones. Show them that they are NOT untouchable."
according to the prince william county sheriff's office, deputy aaron hoffman has been fired.— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) December 26, 2020
i sincerely hope the local police, if not the feds, are keeping an eye on an obviously heavily armed, volatile individual with plans to murder elected officials. https://t.co/owK4OAYKRP pic.twitter.com/IoMN5pq3Gu
Conger's Twitter posts allege the person posting under “We the People Warrior” on Parler used an alias on Facebook that included pictures of himself in a Prince William County Sheriff’s deputy's uniform and squad car.
Conger's Twitter posts had been retweeted more than 1,000 times as of Saturday.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.