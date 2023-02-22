Prince William County Schools will host four "safety and security briefings" to introduce the community to new weapons-detection technologies being considered for middle and high schools as soon as next school year with the first scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Gainesville High School.
The events are being held to demonstrate the “Evolv Express” weapons-detection systems as well as to provide an overview of the saftey and security measures already in place in county schools.
The systms use both metal detectors and artificial intelligence to screen people for weapons and other contraband, including drug paraphernalia and vape pens.
“We are inviting families and community members ... to engage in ongoing discussions about our comprehensive approach to ‘deter, detect, and defend,’ including the use of new preventative technology,” Prince William County Superintendent LaTanya McDade wrote in a recent email to students and families.
PWCS Director of Communications Diana Gulotta said the new weapons-detection technology is “less intrusive than metal detectors.”
“We hope attendees learn more about the school division’s safety and security measures as well as have the opportunity to provide feedback about our safety program,” Gulotta said in an e-mail.
Three in-person briefings and one online webinar will be held over the next two weeks with the first scheduled for tonight at Gainesville High School, 13150 University Boulevard in Gainesville. The briefing will begin at 7 p.m.
Additional briefings will be held at Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, on Monday, Feb. 27, and at Woodbridge Senior High School, 3001 Old Bridge Road, in on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
There will also be a Zoom webinar on the systems on Thursday, March 2, via Zoom. All of the briefings will take place at 7 p.m.
