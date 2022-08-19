In an effort to help fill hundreds of vacant teacher positions before the start of the new school year, Prince William County schools aims to hire about 70 new teachers who are not yet licensed but have at least a bachelor’s degree and the equivalent of one year of experience working with children.
The new program, dubbed “Teaching Professionals on Temporary Assignment,” was announced by the school division in early August. It’s intended to help the school division staff classrooms with “teaching professionals” who are working toward obtaining their teaching certification from the Virginia Department of Education.
The school division began posting TPOTA vacancies on Aug. 3, according to its website. As of Monday, Aug. 15, the school division had 70 TPOTA vacancies in specific elementary, middle and high schools as well as locations “to be determined” across the county.
More than 90 potential recruits joined an Aug. 5 Zoom information session about the program led by Michelle Colbert, assistant director of human resources for the Prince William County Schools.
Acknowledging the ongoing, nationwide teacher shortage, Colbert said Prince William County is experiencing the same challenges.
“We have been experiencing the impact of the teacher shortage most recently more than we ever have before,” she said.
The goals of the initiative are to “fully staff our schools with skilled and caring adults,” to support aspiring teachers in obtaining their certification and to establish a “teacher pipeline” for Prince William County Schools, she said.
Colbert said the TPOTA program is the result of the school division human resource’s staff’s “out of the box” thinking on ways to fill teacher vacancies as the first day of school approaches on Monday, Aug. 22.
Colbert said the program was born from these questions: “How do we help support those that have a real desire to pursue a career opportunity in teaching? And then also, how do we ensure that we have great folks in front of our students that have the heart and the desire to teach and work with them each and every day?”
The school division website says those hired as part of the program are not considered temporary employees and are eligible for full benefits. However, TPOTA contracts are not ongoing, and after a one-year assignment, temporary teachers need to reapply if desired, Colbert said.
Temporary teachers will be paid $40,950 for a 195-day instructional calendar year, an amount based on a rate of $30 per hour for a seven-hour day. The school division’s starting salary for a certified teacher with a bachelor’s degree is $53,570, and with a master’s degree, $59,570.
According to the school division’s website, “From time to time, TPOTAs will be expected to work longer hours, the same as a full-time certified staff member,” and overtime will not be paid.
Colbert said that the program may appeal to those already serving in long-term substitute jobs, which do not come with benefits.
The new program is different than existing career-switching programs that allow schools to hire people under "provisional licenses." Those programs also require a bachelor's degree but do not require prior experience working with students.
Career switchers are required to take "intensive coursework in the months immediately preceding entry to the classroom designed to equip the prospective teacher with the pedagogy of teaching," according to a statement provided by Diana Gulotta, a Prince William County school division spokeswoman.
"As a result, teachers that enter the profession through the career-switcher route are granted a provisional teaching license and must finish the additional coursework required for full teacher licensure within a three-year period," Gulotta said.
Temporary teachers do not have to meet the requirements of a provisional license, but will be provided guidance to help them qualify for one, "which can include signing up for additional coursework and passing state teacher assessments," Gulotta said.
“For those that are selected, we will look at your transcripts and be able to help establish a plan for each and every one of you in terms of pursuing licensure,” Colbert told potential TPOTA recruits during the Aug. 5 the information session.
Temporary teachers are expected to perform the responsibilities of classroom teachers, “including, but not limited to, actively participating in professional learning communities, planning and delivering engaging lesson plans, cultivating a positive learning environment, building meaningful relationships with students, colleagues and families and assessing students (formative and summative) and providing timely feedback,” Colbert said.
Temporary teachers will also receive professional development opportunities and support, including new teacher training, school-based training, ongoing feedback, and will be assigned a mentor teacher, Colbert said.
In an Aug. 5 email to parents, Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school division had already hired nearly 900 new teachers and instructional staff members but still had about 318 instructional vacancies. The school division typically hires between 600 and 800 new teachers each school year. McDade’s email noted that the school board added 170 new instructional positions for the current school year, and that student enrollment has grown.
All open certified teaching positions will remain posted for all TPOTA positions, and if a certified teacher is hired for the role, the temporary teacher will be reassigned to another vacant position. Principals are expected to “continue recruitment efforts to fill the vacancies with certified teachers,” according to the division website.
The VDOE permits a temporary teacher to cover an instructional vacancy for a maximum of 90 days. If the teaching vacancy has not been filled with a certified teacher within that time, the school division will request an extension for an additional 90 days. If the extension is granted, the temporary teacher will remain in the position. If it is not granted, the teacher will be reassigned to another vacant position at the same school if another vacancy exists, Colbert said.
The school division has so far said publicly how many teachers resigned or retired last year or how that plays into the staffing difficulties it currently faces. The Prince William Times has submitted a FOIA request for the information, which is still pending.
‘Teachers are at a breaking point’
Lindsay Reid, a former English teacher at Potomac High School in Dumfries, said she resigned last February after teaching for six and a half years. She said has been contacted at least four times by the school division asking her to consider returning this fall. “I’ve had a handful of emails, calls, voicemails saying, ‘Hey, would you come back and consider teaching part time or full time?’”
Reid, who has a master’s degree in secondary education, said she really enjoyed working at Potomac and loved her students. She said she cried for days while leaving her teaching career in the middle of the year. Reid, who has small children, said she ultimately left because “the work-life balance was becoming pretty much unbearable. It was hands-down the hardest decision I have ever made as an adult.”
Reid was clear that her decision to leave teaching was no reflection on her school or the school division. She said that she was “experiencing the symptoms of a much larger problem.
“Teachers are at their breaking points because a lot is being asked of them. They’re being put into the middle of culture wars and politics, when 99% of teachers just want to make a living wage and teach well and be trusted to do their job well,” she said.
Reid said she’s not surprised that career-switcher programs like TPOTA are popping up as the country grapples with the teacher shortage. Reid said that in her experience, career-switching colleagues have been great assets for schools because they truly have a desire to teach but also need extra support from more experienced educators.
“It’s a lot harder for educators to provide the support necessary now because there are more demands on their time. With the sub shortage and the amount of teachers having to cover other classes [during] planning time, they’re not able to necessarily devote the same kind of time and attention to their new colleagues that they might have before. It’s these compounded issues that are making teaching in general very, very difficult to maintain,” Reid said.
Benita Fitzgerald Elementary School in Woodbridge lists seven vacancies for temporary teachers and one for a special education teacher. Antietam Elementary School, also in Woodbridge, lists three vacancies for temporary teachers and one for a special education. River Oaks Elementary, in Woodbridge, and Swans Creek Elementary, in Dumfries, both list three temporary teacher vacancies. All other schools have no more than two job postings for the program.
Fairfax County Public Schools recently announced a similar program called “teacher residents” and is offering an annual salary of $48,262 -- about $7,300 more than Prince William’s TPOTA salary. The Fairfax teacher resident job posting requires a “commitment to meet minimum qualifications to be eligible for a [state] license within the first year of employment.”
Prince William County’s TPOTA program lists no similar deadline for certification.
