Prince William County schools to close Thursday on 'Code Orange'

Prince William County schools will close Thursday, Jan. 20 on "Code Orange" -- a designation that shutters all school buildings but asks students to do some schoolwork from home.
The school division made the announcement at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, citing the forecasted snowstorm expected to move through the area Thursday morning.
The school division's new Code Orange weather designation means that students will be assigned "asynchronous" school work to perform independently from home.
The designation is also being used in lieu of two-hour delays, which are no longer possible due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, the announcement said.
"Due to the ongoing national shortage of bus drivers, PWCS continues to have a number of double and triple bus runs. These runs make it logistically impracticable to have delayed openings," the announcement said.
Code Orange means:
School buildings and office buildings are closed. Buses will not operate.
In-person and live virtual classes will not occur. Students enrolled in Virtual Virginia should follow their schedule.
Students should use the day to work asynchronously on assignments related to curriculum previously taught.
Teachers will hold live office hours via Zoom. Please refer to your school for the schedule.
The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will not open.
All in-person school activities (day and evening) are canceled including field trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests, and athletic contests.
Remote (virtual) activities may occur.
All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled including Adult Education, night school classes, community use including recreational programs scheduled in school buildings.
Visit the Aquatics Center website for operation schedule during inclement weather.
Employees
Inclement weather employees are expected to report to sites.
Employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely (e.g., Food and Nutrition, Transportation, and Facilities) will receive specific instructions from their supervisor.
