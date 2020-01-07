Prince William County schools will join others in the region to close two hours early today, Tuesday, Jan. 7, due to inclement weather.
The school division made the announcement at about 7:45 a.m. this morning via Twitter.
The school division's announcement included the following:
- The after-school SACC program will not open.
- Buses will run in usual order.
- Morning preschool dismisses normal time. There will be no afternoon preschool. See more about Preschool Schedules here.
- Lunch will be served (on an alternate schedule if necessary.)
- Field Trips are canceled unless already departed. Late activity and athletic bus runs are canceled.
- All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests, and athletic contests.
- All evening non-school activities are canceled.
- Visit the Aquatics Center website for operation schedule during inclement weather.
Employees
Early Closing
- Teachers, teacher assistants, library media assistants, sign language interpreters, and school nurses (employees whose primary responsibility is working with students) may be excused early by the principal after students have safely departed the building and grounds.
- Administrative staff and all other non-exempt employees remain on the normal work schedule unless specifically excused by an announcement from the Superintendent.
